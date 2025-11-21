'You just have to love Luka Modric' - AC Milan don't know how lucky they are to have 'admirable' Real Madrid legend in their ranks, says ex-Barcelona star

Despite his advancing years, Modric has had a massive impact at San Siro since joining in a free transfer in the summer following his Real Madrid departure. He has started all 11 possible matches in Serie A so far this season, clocking up 965 minutes out of a possible 990 and contributing one goal and two assists from his central midfield position.

Modric, 40, remains the captain of the Croatian national team and recently received a standing ovation from opposition fans during a World Cup qualifier against Montenegro. Coming off the bench in the 78th minute with Croatia trailing 2-0, Modric helped inspire a dramatic turnaround as his side secured a 3-2 victory.

Reflecting on the applause, Modric said: "At first, I didn’t understand that the applause was for me. Perhaps it took me a while to realise it. I am sincerely grateful. My love for football helps me continue to push forward."