'I'd like to copy everything!' – Why Yaya Toure was left in awe by PSG after 6-1 demolition

Slovan Bratislava head coach Yaya Toure praised Paris Saint-Germain's absolute dominance following his side's 6-1 defeat at the Parc des Princes. The reigning European champions opened their title defence with an emphatic display, leaving the former Manchester City midfielder in awe of their tactical structure.

Despite the heavy scoreline, Toure insisted his players had no regrets after facing a squad boasting ten Ballon d'Or nominees.

The match also held personal significance as Toure became the first African manager to take charge of a Champions League proper match.