Yan Diomande ecstatic after scoring long-awaited first Real Madrid goal to sink Villarreal

Diomande was the standout player in the 1-0 victory against Villarreal at the Bernabeu. In a match defined by high tension and disciplinary drama, the young winger showed composure beyond his years to settle the contest just after the hour mark. His contribution ensured that Los Blancos kept pace at the top of the La Liga standings despite a chaotic finish to the game.

The goal itself was a display of pure predatory instinct, coming at a time when the hosts were struggling to break down a resilient Yellow Submarine defence. After receiving a clever pass, Diomande demonstrated exactly why the club invested in his potential. "I’m happy. I’ve been waiting for that first goal for a long time. I’m glad, both for myself and for the team. In that position, I think the only option was to control, turn, and shoot," he told Realmadrid TV.