Liverpool target Yan Diomande confirms he will stay at RB Leipzig after award-winning debut season

Despite heavy interest from the Premier League, Diomande has made it clear that his immediate future remains at the Red Bull Arena. The Ivorian winger, who has emerged as one of the most sought-after young talents in European football, pointed to his long-term contract, which runs until 2030, as a key reason for his commitment to the club.

Liverpool had reportedly identified the youngster as a long-term attacking prospect, but Diomande is motivated by the opportunity to continue competing in the Champions League with the German side. Asked if he will still be at Leipzig next season, the 19-year-old told Kicker: "Yes," adding: "I'm not thinking about that at the moment. I'm under contract in Leipzig and I enjoy playing here. But nobody knows what will happen after that. Everyone has ambitions, including me. My dream is to play at the highest level possible."



