Picking up where we left off, let us weigh up how far Spanish head coach Xavi Hernandez could succeed with the Saudi Arabia national football team, should he take on the job in future.

Xavi brings a set of qualities that could serve him well with the Saudi national team, as follows:

* 1/ His knowledge of the Gulf region

Xavi knows the Gulf well, along with the working conditions there, thanks to a full six years at Qatari club Al-Sadd.

Yes. Xavi wore the Al-Sadd shirt as a player between 2015 and 2019, before taking over as head coach of the first team until November 2021.

* 2/ His refusal to run from responsibility

Whatever you make of Xavi Hernandez, the former player turned head coach has proven he never runs from responsibility.

He agreed to take charge of Barcelona during one of the darkest periods in the club's history, with the side collapsing on the pitch and off it, in November 2021.

His arrival came when every big-name coach was fleeing the responsibility of an entity that size in such a state.

Despite a lack of success overall, Xavi won the league and Spanish Super Cup double with Barcelona in the 2022-2023 season.

* 3/ Courage in relying on youth

During his time at Barcelona, the head coach had the courage to lean on plenty of young stars.

Believe it or not. Xavi had no fear about fielding a 15-year-old in the Barcelona first team, the Spanish jewel Lamine Yamal, now rated among the best players in the world.

He also handed a debut to Spanish defender Pau Cubarsi at the age of sixteen, later named best young player at the 2026 World Cup, on top of gambling on names that were obscure at the time, such as Fermin Lopez and others.