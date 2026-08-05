Xabi Alonso reveals the real reason behind Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill absences against Juventus

Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat to Juventus in their latest pre-season fixture on Wednesday, but the main talking point was the absence of Palmer and Colwill.

According to the Evening Standard, Alonso opted to leave the duo out of the matchday squad at the Kai Tak Stadium entirely as a precautionary measure. Both players had previously featured for 80 minutes during a 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur last week. Edon Zhegrova scored the only goal of the game in the second half to hand Juventus the victory.

Earlier, the absence of his star duo had forced Alonso to shuffle his pack. However, the manager was quick to play down any serious injury fears surrounding Palmer and Colwill.