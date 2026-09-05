No Enzo, no problem! Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso identifies surprise defensive star to fix midfield problem following Fernandez's shock £125m transfer to Man City

Despite the makeshift nature of the move, Alonso is fully prepared to deploy his captain in his 3-4-3 system. The Spaniard was asked if James could evolve into an elite central midfielder and offered a resounding endorsement. "I would say so. I would say he's very comfortable, very confident playing in that position," Alonso said in a press conference.

"He has the intelligence to play there. He has the intelligence to connect with teammates around in the middle to know what's the best thing before and after you get the ball. And he has this awareness," the Chelsea boss added. "I remember seeing him play very well in the middle. So yes, we are using him. He will have a lot of minutes in there as a first midfielder."

Alonso is also completely unworried by the physical demands of the transition. "For me, physically he is fresh and he is prepared," he explained. "He has been competing in the Premier League so that for me is not an issue."

"As a midfielder you need to take a lot of little decisions, many right decisions because you are always very connected to the game," Alonso continued. "You are very close to the action and if you are walking it is not possible. So Reece is really involved in the game."