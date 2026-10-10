'I have a soft spot' - Xabi Alonso heaps praise on 'generous' Moises Caicedo as Chelsea star returns for Bournemouth clash

The manager explained that the entire dressing room benefits from the midfielder's presence, not just because of his technical ability but due to his selfless nature on the pitch. Alonso believes Caicedo is the glue that holds the Chelsea midfield together. The coach noted that the Ecuadorian provides a vital sense of equilibrium to the starting XI, though he insisted that the player is still in a developmental phase of his career under the new regime at Stamford Bridge.

Alonso elaborated on the player's influence, stating: "We are all happier when we see Moi on the pitch. Not just myself, his team-mates as well. They are happy to see him not just because he’s a great player; everyone loves Moi because of how generous he is with his effort, how much he helps each of the team-mates, and how important he is."

“He has a very important role in the team because of the balance he gives, because of the many qualities he has, and he's in a moment where he needs to keep growing, to keep learning."