Mark Pain
'I don't guarantee anything' - Xabi Alonso issues major DOUBLE transfer update as Enzo Fernandez nears British record Man City move
Alonso drops Fernandez again for Brighton win
Chelsea maintained their winning start to the Premier League campaign with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Brighton, but the spotlight remains firmly on their transfer activity. Alonso opted to leave Fernandez out of his matchday squad for the second consecutive fixture, following a similar absence against Luton in the Carabao Cup midweek.
The Argentine midfielder has reportedly agreed terms with Manchester City, while Chelsea are understood to be demanding a staggering £130 million British-record package to let their star midfielder leave.
However, any move would also depend on Chelsea securing an adequate replacement. The Blues are anticipating further incomings and have reportedly agreed terms with Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara as they prepare for Fernandez's potential departure.
- Getty Images Sport
Alonso explains late transfer decisions
When asked about dropping Fernandez from the squad, Alonso stressed that the choice was made strictly with the team's best interests in mind. The Chelsea boss acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the coming days but backed his club to handle any late drama.
"We'll see. We want the best for the team and that's why we made the decision [to leave Fernandez out] against Luton and today," Alonso explained to reporters. "Anything that happens before Tuesday evening, we need to be aware of what is going to develop. We are not sure, we are preparing for all the scenarios."
Despite the looming deadline, the Spanish tactician remains confident that his roster will be ready for the long campaign ahead. "I am sure that whatever happens from Wednesday we will have a good enough squad to compete in all the Premier League games," he added.
Neto future remains uncertain
While Fernandez’s exit looks increasingly likely, Pedro Neto finds himself in a similarly precarious position. Several heavyweight Premier League rivals are monitoring the Portuguese winger, who was deployed in an unfamiliar wing-back role against Brighton.
Despite the speculation, Neto delivered a standout performance, finding the back of the net and posing a constant threat. When pressed on whether the forward would definitely remain in west London, Alonso refused to make any concrete promises.
"No, in football I don't guarantee anything, not anyone," Alonso admitted. "But I was very happy with Pedro. He did really well, he played with a lot of energy. He is going to be very important for the team for the whole season because he has different special qualities.
"He is a threat in one-v-one, he attacks very well in the space, he is strong, he is competitive. I am happy that he scored, he was really close to scoring another one. I am very happy with Pedro."
- Getty Images Sport
Deadline day looms for the Blues
Chelsea face a frantic final few hours of the transfer window as they navigate potential big-money departures and late arrivals. Finalising a deal for Camara will likely accelerate Fernandez's proposed switch to the Etihad Stadium. Once Tuesday's deadline passes, Alonso will shift his total focus back to domestic duties, hoping his newly finalised squad can maintain their 100 per cent winning streak in the league.
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