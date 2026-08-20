'He's a Chelsea player' - Xabi Alonso addresses Enzo Fernandez transfer speculation

Alonso has moved to shut down ongoing speculation regarding Fernandez, insisting the midfielder is fully committed to the cause at Stamford Bridge. The Argentina international, who joined Chelsea for £107m in 2023, has been the subject of intense transfer talk throughout the summer window, with Manchester City reportedly weighing up a move for the former Benfica man.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea's Premier League opener against Fulham on Monday, Alonso was clear about the player's status. 'Enzo is a Chelsea player,' Alonso told reporters. 'He's a top, top player. He's training really well since he started 10 days ago with the team, very integrated. We are happy with him and he's getting ready for Monday.'