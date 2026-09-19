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Xabi Alonso criticises Chelsea performance as Jordan Henderson struggles on debut in Brentford loss
Alonso fumes as Chelsea crumble at Brentford
Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso pulled no punches after watching his side suffer a heavy 3-0 derby defeat against Brentford at Gtech Community Stadium. Despite controlling early spells, the Blues completely collapsed in the second period as Jaidon Anthony, Igor Thiago, and Fabio Carvalho found the net.
The result condemned Chelsea to their second Premier League defeat of the campaign.
Alonso admitted his players failed to maintain the required competitive edge required to secure top-flight results.
- AFP
Manager refuses excuses despite key injury absentees
Speaking after the match, Alonso insisted he will not hide behind the absence of injured captain Reece James or star forward Joao Pedro. The 44-year-old manager demanded immediate self-reflection from his squad, warning that dropping intensity mid-game will always invite punishment.
He emphasized that mental focus across the entire 95 minutes remains non-negotiable.
"I'm disappointed at the end with the second half and the result," Alonso stated. "This is not enough to compete in the Premier League, not to be able to go for the 90 minutes. This is why today we were punished. It's not about talking or looking for excuses."
Henderson suffers nightmare debut against former club
The defeat proved particularly painful for summer signing Jordan Henderson, who made his official Chelsea debut against his former employers. Operating as the deepest central midfielder following his recovery from a wrist injury, the 36-year-old veteran struggled to dictate tempo and faced constant taunts from home supporters.
English media handed the midfielder 4/10 ratings across the board, citing slow distribution and sideways passing.
Crucially, Henderson lost possession in the buildup to Brentford's second goal, allowing Mikkel Damsgaard to release Kevin Schade before Igor Thiago scored the rebound.
- Sportimage
Blues search for consistency ahead of crucial run
Chelsea now face an urgent period of correction as Alonso works to fix glaring operational lapses in his midfield and defence. While Jorrel Hato remained an unused substitute throughout the contest, the manager stressed that fundamental team habits must improve rapidly.
The Blues must quickly rediscover their competitive edge before their upcoming Premier League fixtures.
Alonso concluded that his coaching staff have significant ground to cover to build match-long consistency.
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