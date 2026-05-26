WSL next for Alexia Putellas? Barcelona departure for two-time Ballon d’Or winner confirmed amid links to teams in England

Barcelona have officially confirmed that Putellas will depart the club at the end of the current campaign, bringing the curtain down on a glittering 14-season career with the first team. According to a statement released on the official club website, the 30-year-old midfielder will say her final goodbyes during a special farewell event scheduled for Wednesday morning at Spotify Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants praised their captain for becoming a global role model and a driving force behind the immense growth of women’s football. Putellas arrived from Levante in 2012 at the age of 18 and has since cemented her status as a legendary figure in the modern game.