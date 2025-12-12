Wrexham on TV! Phil Parkinson's side's clash with Nottingham Forest selected for live coverage

This selection places Wrexham under a national spotlight again, reflecting their remarkable transformation during the so-called Hollywood era and their climb to the Championship. The Red Dragons last faced Forest at this stage in 1982, when they were beaten 3–1, adding historical intrigue to this year’s meeting. With Wrexham currently mid-table in the second tier of English football, the Championship, the FA Cup offers both financial reward and an opportunity to showcase their progress to a broader audience.