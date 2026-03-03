Wrexham tipped to launch sensational Andy Robertson transfer swoop by ex-Liverpool star

Wrexham’s ambitious project under Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac has seen them linked with several high-profile names, but the latest suggestion is perhaps the most audacious yet. Former Liverpool and England full-back Johnson has tipped the North Welsh side to potentially move for Robertson, should the Scotsman ever look for a new challenge away from Merseyside.

The suggestion comes as Robertson enters the latter stages of a glittering career at Anfield, where he has won every major trophy available. While the left-back remains a vital part of the Liverpool setup for now, there is little sign of his contract being extended, and the "Hollywood" pull of Wrexham and their rapid ascent through the English football pyramid has made the Racecourse Ground an intriguing destination for veteran stars seeking a unique project.

Johnson believes that despite the drop in stature, the vision sold by the Wrexham owners could be enough to tempt a player of Robertson's calibre. Speaking to BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football odds, the ex-Liverpool and Chelsea defender said: "Naturally, if Andy Robertson were to leave to go to a promoted club, it's technically a step back, but there aren't many steps forward from Liverpool. However, in terms of a newly promoted side that has a plan, you could understand why they'd want him for sure."