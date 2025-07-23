Wrexham target another ex-Premier League striker with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney set to continue summer spending spree

Wrexham have shown interest in signing ex-Premier League forward Kieffer Moore from Sheffield United. Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac continue to back manager Phil Parkinson and his squad, as the Welsh club are gearing up for life in the Championship with Premier League dreams in sight.

Wrexham eye move for ex-Premier League star

Ready to raid Sheffield United

Wrexham will face Southampton in season opener