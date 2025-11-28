Getty/GOAL
Wrexham revive interest in Premier League star who rejected Ryan Reynolds as Red Dragons look to build on positive start in Championship
Irving struggling for game time at West Ham
WalesOnline reports the north Wales club has rekindled their interest in Irving. Despite making six appearances in the top flight this term, the Scotland international is deemed surplus to requirements at the London Stadium. Wrexham are expected to log another bid for the 25-year-old.
However, they could face stiff competition from Celtic and Rangers, with both Glasgow clubs alerted to Irving's availability as Nuno Esprito Santo looks to revamp his squad in the coming transfer window.
Irving started the first two games of the Portuguese's tenure after he replaced Graham Potter in October. However, both games — against Brentford and Leeds — ended in defeat for the Irons. Irving has been an unused substitute since.
Irving explains reasons for staying at West Ham
Irving addressed the links between him and the Red Dragons in an interview back in September. He said: "There was a lot of speculation and media [during the summer], but ultimately for me, I'm in a good place here at West Ham. I really enjoy it here, so I was keen to stay and continue giving my best for the club.
Irving's career in brief
The 25-year-old midfielder joined the Irons during the summer of 2023, completing a €1.7m transfer from Austria Klagenfurt in 2023. Irving rejoined the Austrian Bundesliga side for a loan deal the following season.
The Hearts academy graduate has had an unusual career, making it to the Premier League via the German third tier. Irving joined Turkgucu Munchen in 2021 after his contract expired with his boyhood club.
Irving has represented his country four times as a youth player, making his debut for Scotland in a 4-0 friendly win over Leichtenstein earlier this season.
Wrexham look to build on promising start to life in the Championship
While he may not have felt Wrexham was the right move for him in the summer, Irving could well be persuaded given the Red Dragons recent turnaround.
Phil Parkinson's side currently sit in 10th place in the Championship table, and are unbeaten in their last seven games, with a statement 3-2 win over Frank Lampard's Coventry City among that run.
Wrexham's chief exec Michael Williamson has confirmed that Parkinson will have money to spend in the upcoming January window. Even after making 13 signings in the summer, pundits are calling on the Red Dragons to invest further, as they can push on towards another promotion. Recent reports suggest the Hollywood brains trust at the north Wales club is already drawing up plans for life in the Premier League. Maybe Irving would be wise to take a step down, to maybe return to England's top tier with a club on the rise.
