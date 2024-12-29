Fergie time at Wrexham! Phil Parkinson compares Red Dragons to Sir Alex Ferguson’s Man Utd as Rob & Ryan’s side clinch another late winner against Wigan
Phil Parkinson compared his Wrexham team to Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United after the Red Dragons clinched yet another late win.
- Parkinson compares Wrexham with Fergie's United
- Fletcher scores a late winner against Wigan
- Red Dragons face Barnsley on New Year's Day