Ryan Reynolds Alan Shearer Hugh JackmanGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Wrexham's new No.9! Ryan Reynolds sets Alan Shearer a Hugh Jackman challenge as Hollywood co-owner says 'let's do this' to the Premier League's record goalscorer

WrexhamChampionshipPremier LeagueTransfersNewcastleA. Shearer

Wrexham are in the market for Premier League pedigree and Ryan Reynolds has told Alan Shearer "let's do this" while setting a Hugh Jackman challenge.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Red Dragons looking to bolster their ranks
  • Ex-England captain jokes about leading the line
  • Top-flight experience being sought in Wales
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱