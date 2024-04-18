Wrexham star James McClean reveals how 'very disrespectful' phone call about move to Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side was 'major factor' in decision to retire from Republic of Ireland duty
James McClean has revealed how a “very disrespectful” phone call relating to Wrexham led to his international retirement with the Republic of Ireland.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Veteran winger dropped into League Two
- Wanted a new challenge at club level
- Quit Irish camp after earning 103 caps