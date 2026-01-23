'It was all about them!' - Wrexham's former nemesis speaks out after cup-winning goal left Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac 'stunned'

While this cup final loss was a blow to Wrexham, Bromley CEO Mark Hammond revealed last year how graciously the Hollywood owners took that defeat. Hammond singled out praise for Reynolds, who was flanked by actor Will Ferrell and David Beckham that day at Wembley.

He said on The Business of Sport podcast: "We were the underdog against Wrexham, with Ryan Reynolds, but Andy [Woodman, Bromley head coach] and the team, they did it, they beat Wrexham 1-0. That moment put us on the map as 'we're coming'. We were already on the journey, but that really cemented that we're part of something, we're onto something, and we've just beaten Wrexham with Ryan Reynolds and Rob. But I have to say, at the start of the game, there was the entourage, and you had David Beckham and Will Ferrell. The mark of the man though is that after the game, 15 minutes after everybody had gone, Ryan Reynolds walked out and he shook the owner's hand and my hand. He stood with us for 15 minutes congratulating and talking normally, just a real human being, and I thought that was class because he could have gone home."

While some A-Listers may come across as arrogant and entitled, Hammond said Reynolds was the complete opposite and pure class.

He said: "He had Netflix and Disney and Rolls-Royces and all of the grandiose stuff that comes with being an A-lister, but he took the time to come down and shake our hand and wish us all the best. I'll never forget that, and it was a moment of class, and I've taken that that's how you need to act and be humble in defeat. The irony is, I don't think it's an act. Although they're actors, it's not an act, they are good people."