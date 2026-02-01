Getty
Wrexham complete first signing of winter transfer window from Championship promotion rivals
'I'm over the moon!'
Vyner, who was left out of Bristol City's matchday squad for their 5-0 loss to Derby County at Ashton Gate on Friday night, expressed his delight after officially signing for Wrexham, telling the club's official website: "I'm over the moon. Wrexham's ambition and the project that is already well under way – the back-to-back-to-back promotions – is something you can't help but admire from afar and now I'm involved I can't wait to help out."
The 28-year-old has a one-year extension option in his contract with the Red Dragons and believes he has the experience and quality to take Phil Parkinson's side to the next level. "I know a few of the lads, I know what the squad is and how good it is, and for me now it is about showing some leadership, helping out with my attributes and what I've learned in the last ten years and helping an already good squad be better," he added.
Vyner comes in to replace Coady
Wrexham boss Parkinson sanctioned Conor Coady's loan move to Charlton last week, which freed up room for Vyner to join his squad. "Zak's a really good Championship player, he can play across the back three and in midfield," Parkinson told BBC Sport Wales.
"With Conor going to Charlton, we knew Zak's contract was up in the summer and we've been having talks with Bristol City for a while. He's a really good signing for us."
Getty Images Sport
Long-term target captured
Vyner made his senior debut for Bristol City back in February 2016, and went on to rack up 264 appearances for the club. He previously took in loan spells at Accrington Stanley, Plymouth Argyle, Rotherham United and Aberdeen, and Parkinson has confirmed he had been on Wrexham's radar for some time.
"We've followed his progress, we tried to get him in the summer. He's a great addition to the group," he said.
"The squad strength is so important. A few players have moved on and we had some spaces to fill. Zak comes in and adds a lot of quality to the team."
What comes next?
Vyner has left a Bristol City side that are sitting ninth in the Championship table, four points behind Wrexham in the race for the final playoff spot. He could make his debut when the Red Dragons, who are co-owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac, play host to Millwall in their next league game on February 7.
