Wrexham set to break transfer record again as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney agree big-money deal for defender from relegated Serie A club L. Cacace Wrexham Transfers Championship Empoli Coppa Italia Serie A

Wrexham are reportedly set to seal a permanent transfer for New Zealand international Liberato Cacace from relegated Serie A side Empoli. The versatile defender is expected to move to the Welsh side for a base fee of €2.5 million (£2m/$3m), with additional bonuses attached, as revealed by Gianluca di Marzio.