Disaster as Wrexham beaten again - despite heroic Arthur Okonkwo penalty save - as Bradford City loss deals serious blow to Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney automatic promotion hopes

Disaster as Wrexham beaten again - despite heroic Arthur Okonkwo penalty save - as Bradford City loss deals serious blow to Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney automatic promotion hopesJack McRaeGetty & @fearlessidzineWrexham vs Bradford CityWrexhamBradford CityLeague TwoBradford's Andy Cook went from villain to hero as the veteran striker put in a late winner moments after having a penalty saved by Arthur Okonkwo.Andy Cook scores late winner for BradfordOkonkwo saved Cook penalty earlier in gameWrexham lose again in hunt for promotion