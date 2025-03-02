From EFL to EA FC! Injured Wrexham star Andy Cannon receives ‘amazing’ gift from Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney’s trusted ally that will alleviate boredom during knee ligament recovery
Wrexham's Andy Cannon has been ruled out for the rest of the season and Humphrey Ker has given the midfielder an "amazing" gift for his recovery.
- Cannon out for the rest of the season
- Ker gifts midfielder a PlayStation 5
- Cannon hails 'amazing' gift from Ker