GFX Rob McElhenney Ryan Reynolds Tom BradyGetty/GOAL
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Wrexham are huge admirers!' - Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side tipped to battle Tom Brady's Birmingham City for ex-Man Utd star's son in summer transfer window

WrexhamBirminghamTransfersReadingLeague OneC. Savage

Wrexham are all set to compete with Birmingham City to sign ex-Man Utd midfielder Robbie Savage's son Charlie from Reading in the summer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Wrexham to compete with Birmingham for Charlie Savage
  • Robbie Savage's son plays for Reading
  • Two sides aiming for promotion to the Championship
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱