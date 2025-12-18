'Worrying signs' - Eddie Howe reveals Tino Livramento injury blow with full-back a major doubt to face Chelsea

Newcastle United booked their place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Fulham at St James’ Park, but the win came at a potential cost. Livramento was forced off late in the contest after appearing to injure his knee, receiving treatment on the pitch before being withdrawn in the 76th minute. The defender was later seen walking around with an ice pack strapped to his left knee, raising immediate concerns.

Livramento had been asked to fill in at left-back due to Newcastle’s growing injury list in defence, with Lewis Hall unavailable and several senior options already sidelined. His withdrawal further underlined how thin Eddie Howe’s resources are at the back, especially given the physical demands of a packed December schedule. The timing of the injury could hardly be worse for the Magpies, who found out earlier this week that Dan Burn had suffered a rib fracture and will be out for a few weeks.

Attention quickly turns to Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea, where Newcastle are set to face another tough test. With Livramento now a doubt and uncertainty surrounding the severity of the issue, Howe is once again faced with difficult decisions as he attempts to patch together a defensive unit amid an ongoing injury crisis.