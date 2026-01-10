Why world-record-breaking London City Lionesses have failed to live up to the WSL hype so far this season

It is in line with what Kang wanted before the season as well. "Everyone has the excitement and the intent, but we're not taking this as a one-year project. We want to build the right foundations," she told BBC Sport back in September. "We certainly want to be at a minimum in the mid-tier to top-tier. We have an aspiration to be at the top of the game."

Precheur believed he and Kang were on the same page with the direction and vision for this club, too. Asked about balancing big ambitions with the adaptation needed as a new group in a new league back in September, after his team had just lost 4-1 to Arsenal, the Frenchman said: "The good thing is, with Michele, we really know what the final point is. We know where we want to go. After all, we are talking about the WSL, we are talking about probably the toughest league in the world, so even if we are ambitious, we know it will be very tough and it cannot be done in just one week, or even one summer, despite all the transfers we did.

"We know where we want to go and I'm fully convinced the club will be a big club in the near future, but how much time we need, I cannot tell you. It really depends on how fast we create this cohesion. We need to give time [for players] to arrive, adapt to a new country, a new league. We will probably have a tough beginning, obviously, but as soon as we start to adapt and create this cohesion, I stay optimistic and I think we can reduce the gap we saw today between Arsenal and us."