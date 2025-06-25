'I live in a world of Martians!' - Lamine Yamal critics blasted by Luis de la Fuente as Spain boss stresses 'protection work' needed to handle Barcelona wonderkid
Spain national team head coach Luis de la Fuente has defended Lamine Yamal from criticism and stressed the need to protect the Barcelona wonderkid.
- Spanish coach urges protection for Yamal
- De la Fuente dismisses criticism towards the youngster
- Claims the winger is still in his learning phase