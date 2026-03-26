All eyes are on Italy v Northern Ireland, whilst keeping an ear on Cardiff to see how Wales v Bosnia is going. Tonight sees the penultimate round of European qualifying for the World Cup, scheduled for 10 June to 19 July, featuring the United States, Canada and Mexico. If Gattuso’s side overcome Northern Ireland in the match in Bergamo next Tuesday, 31 March, they will face the winner of tonight’s 8.45pm match between Wales and Bosnia. The match in Cardiff will therefore also have an indirect bearing on the Azzurri, who must now, however, focus on the first hurdle to clear.
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World Cup Qualifiers: Wales v Bosnia – Extra time LIVE 1-1: goals from James and Dzeko
GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS
86' – DZEKO EQUALISES: the Schalke striker beats the opposition goalkeeper to the ball after the keeper misjudged his run.
Double Pivot: Two midfielders (often Jordan James and Josh Sheehan, pending Ethan Ampadu’s full return) operate in front of the defence to build play.
Attacking Midfield: A trio of quick, technically gifted players such as Brennan Johnson, Harry Wilson (often in a central role) and Daniel James (or Sorba Thomas) supporting the lone striker.
FAW +3
Tactical Variations
59' - Wales come close to doubling their lead as James hits the crossbar following a deflection off an opponent.
51' - WALES TAKE THE LEAD: Tahirovic inadvertently plays the ball into the path of Daniel James, who strikes a first-time shot from long range, catching the opposing goalkeeper off guard as he slips and is powerless to stop it.
45' - HALF-TIME: the only chance of the first half was Wilson’s shot against the post in the 22nd minute.
22' - Wales close to taking the lead: Wilson’s curling left-footed shot hits the post.
20' - A dull match so far; the home side are keeping possession but are unable to break through the opposition defence.
MATCH REPORT
Wales v Bosnia 1–1
GOALS: 51' James (W), 86' Dzeko (B).
WALES (4-1-4-1): Darlow; Williams, Lawlor, Rodon, Dasilva; Ampadu; D. James (replaced by Thomas in the 84th minute), Wilson, J. James (replaced by Cullen in the 56th minute), Johnson; Brooks (replaced by Harris in the 74th minute). Manager: Bellamy.
BOSNIA (3-4-1-2): Vasilj; Celik, Muharemovic, Kolasinac (62' Alajbegovic); Bajraktarevic, Sunjic (78' Tabakovic), Tahirovic (62' Basic), Memic (74' Burnic); Alajbegovic; Dzeko, Tabakovic. Manager: Barbarez.
REFEREE: Kovacs.
BOOKINGS: Memic, Demirovic, Kolasinac (B).
SENT OFF: -