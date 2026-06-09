Roy Keane announces he's moving to Australia if England win World Cup

The pundit's anxiety clearly intensifies the closer the tournament reaches its dramatic conclusion on July 19. Describing his panic during the later tournament stages, Keane added: “And that’s when I start to get worried, when it’s semis and finals. ‘Please, stop now! Get them out now!’”

When subsequently asked by fellow studio analyst Micah Richards if an English triumph would bring him any joy, Keane firmly declared: “No, I’d be emigrating to Australia.”