Kyle Walker explains why starting Jude Bellingham is key to England's World Cup hopes amid calls for Real Madrid star to be benched

Writing in his column for The Sun, the former Manchester City defender, who retired from international duty with 96 caps, analysed the tactical debate. Walker wrote: “It is obvious Thomas Tuchel has some big dilemmas in key positions. There’s the argument about who should play in the number ten role, Jude Bellingham or Morgan Rogers. And there’s the debate about the left side between Anthony Gordon and Marcus Rashford.

"For me Jude just has the edge at the moment and that’s no detriment to Morgan. I played with Morgan when he was on the way up at Manchester City and he went on loan to the likes of Blackpool. He really put in the work and it speaks volumes for him that he’s now competing with Jude for an England starting place at this World Cup.

"Morgan was moved on by City, because he had established players in front of him like Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne and of course Cole Palmer, who also moved on himself in the end. But you could see in training the potential he had so he hasn’t surprised me. He’s a big physical presence. Morgan went from strength to strength doing well at Middlesbrough and then really making his mark at Aston Villa to the point where he is now a European champion and has come on leaps and bounds.

"This is just the start for Morgan Rogers. But the thing about Jude is his amazing presence on the field that makes defenders so worried. And for Morgan to be in the same bracket is a massive credit to him.”