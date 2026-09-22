'It was horrifying' - Luis de la Fuente reveals traumatic dressing room scenes as the 'toughest' moment of his Spain tenure following devastating Barcelona injury blow

Speaking to COPE, De la Fuente did not hold back when recalling the emotional fallout from the midfielder's severe setback. He emphasised how deeply the squad felt the loss.

"Gavi’s injury was a tough moment for everyone," the Spain boss revealed. "We had a feeling of pain stemming from an accident, from losing a dear person to us."

The 63-year-old then shed light on the scenes behind closed doors, describing a distressed squad rallying around their stricken team-mate.

"If you had seen the reaction from the players in the dressing room, it was horrifying," De la Fuente added. "Everyone was hugging and supporting him. It was incredibly moving."



