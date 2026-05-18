Khadija Shaw, Alessia Russo & GOAL's 2025-26 Women's Super League Team of the Season

Another fantastic summer signing, and another of the best centre-backs in the WSL this past season, Jade Rose has settled into life at Man City so well. In her first senior season of football, it took the Canada international a few weeks for her to break into Jeglertz's XI, but once she did, she never looked back, playing every minute from there on out as City won the WSL for the first time in 10 years.

Perhaps her quality is best described by team-mate Khadija Shaw, the league's Golden Boot winner who knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a top-class defender, given her experience of going up against them: "In the years to come, in the near future, she could become one of the best defenders in the world. She has to believe it, but for me, I’ve seen her day-in day-out how she manages herself both on and off the pitch."

Praise doesn't come much higher than that and it is fully deserved, as Rose has been outstanding in so many aspects in her first year in the WSL.