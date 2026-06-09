Another shock signing for Wolves! Mexico international Raul Jimenez retraces steps as a free agent & joins Kieran Trippier at Molineux

As reported by the BBC, Wolves have agreed a two-year deal to re-sign Jimenez on a free transfer. The 35-year-old has already completed his medical and holds an option for a further year at Molineux. The club have moved quickly to rebuild their squad for the Championship, adding the Mexican as their second free signing of the summer.

He joins former England international Trippier, who has also committed to a two-year contract after departing Newcastle. Jimenez was officially listed by Fulham on Monday among the players departing London when his contract expires at the end of June. He leaves the capital having scored 31 goals in 115 matches across all competitions.