'My wife will be the one to make the decision' - Wojciech Szczesny refuses to commit to Barcelona despite two-year contract offer as goalkeeper considers retiring again
Wojciech Szczesny has revealed he's been offered a new two-year deal by Barcelona but is taking time to decide whether to extend his career.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Szczesny came out of retirement to join Barca
- Goalkeeper has enjoyed a fine debut season
- Ex-Arsenal star could turn down new contract