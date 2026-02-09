Winners and losers of the weekend's football: Ousmane Dembele back to his Ballon d'Or-winning best, Arne Slot running out of time at Anfield and Bayern Munich 'whirlwind' Luis Diaz making Liverpool look like fools

Over in France, Paris Saint-Germain routed Marseille in La Classique to move back above surprise package Lens at the top of Ligue 1, while both Barcelona and Real Madrid won again this weekend, meaning it's as you were in Spain, with the Catalans just one point ahead of their great rivals.
Meanwhile, in Italy, a previously inconsistent Inter are improving on a weekly basis, and Sunday's 5-0 demolition of Sassuolo means that Christian Chivu's side are now eights point clear at the summit of Serie A, although city rivals AC Milan do have a game in hand.
As for Bayern Munich, they bounced back from the shock of failing to win a couple of games in the Bundesliga by hammering Hoffenheim to restore their six-point advantage over Borussia Dortmund.
But who were the big winners and losers of the latest round of action across the continent? GOAL breaks it all down below...