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Willy Sagnol brutally axed by Georgia following shock Nations League defeat to Northern Ireland
Sagnol pays the price for Nations League slip-up
The Georgian Football Federation (GFF) confirmed on Saturday that Sagnol has been relieved of his duties as the head coach of the senior men’s national team. The dismissal comes as a direct consequence of a frustrating 1-0 defeat at home against Northern Ireland in their opening fixture of the Nations League. The result was particularly painful given the manner of the loss, which saw Georgia fail to capitalize on their dominance at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi.
The match turned on two pivotal moments involving the nation's biggest stars. Paris Saint-Germain forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia missed a penalty against Pierce Charles earlier in the game, a mistake that proved costly when Shea Charles struck a dramatic winner for the visitors in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time. This lapse in concentration at the death proved to be the final straw for the federation hierarchy, who moved quickly to terminate Sagnol’s contract less than 24 hours after the final whistle blew.
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End of a historic era for Georgian football
The Frenchman leaves his post having fundamentally altered the trajectory of Georgian football since his appointment in February 2021. During his reign, Sagnol oversaw 57 matches and was the architect of the country’s greatest sporting achievement: qualifying for their first-ever major tournament. Under his guidance, Georgia didn't just participate in Euro 2024; they excelled, famously defeating Portugal to reach the round of 16 before eventually being eliminated by eventual champions Spain.
Despite the sudden nature of the sacking, the GFF expressed their gratitude for the former Bayern Munich defender’s contribution to the national setup. In an official statement, the federation noted the emotional journey they had shared with the coach. "Thank you, Willy Sagnol, for every minute spent with the Georgian national team and for the emotions we shared together along this historic path," the federation added.
Svanadze steps up to lead long-term project
The federation has not looked far for a replacement, immediately promoting internal candidate Ramaz Svanadze to the top job. Svanadze arrives at the helm with an impressive pedigree within the national system. The 45-year-old was previously in charge of the Georgian under-21 side, with whom he reached the European Championship finals on two occasions. His familiarity with the emerging talent pool in Georgia is seen as a major asset as the team looks to navigate the rest of the Nations League and prepare for the upcoming World Cup qualifying cycle.
Svanadze has been handed a substantial contract that reflects the federation's faith in his tactical vision. "The Georgian national football team will be coached by Georgian specialist Ramaz Svanadze until the end of 2028," the country's federation said.
As Svanadze prepares to step up, he leaves a vacancy in the youth department that also requires immediate attention. The federation has confirmed that Giorgi Adamia, who served as Svanadze's assistant, will take over the under-21 team for their final three qualifying matches.
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