'We can win it all' - William Saliba sets quadruple target as Arsenal bid to end trophy draught

Arsenal find themselves in great spirits as they look to add to their trophy cabinet for the first time since their FA Cup triumph in 2020.

Mikel Arteta’s side are currently two points clear of second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League table, while Tuesday’s penalty shootout victory over Crystal Palace saw them set up a two-legged clash with Chelsea in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The north Londoners are also leading the way at the top of the Champions League standings, having won all six of their fixtures in Europe’s elite club competition, while they will begin their FA Cup campaign with a third-round tie against Portsmouth on Sunday 11 January.