Revealed: Why William Saliba was missing from Arsenal's official 2026/27 squad photo

Saliba was completely missing as Arsenal released their official 2026-27 first-team squad photo on social media. Mikel Arteta posed alongside his players behind the Premier League and Community Shield trophies at their London Colney training base.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that the France international was not present in the annual image. His omission instantly caused a wave of concern among supporters online given his ongoing fitness issues. Saliba has been sidelined since July with a back problem. He suffered the severe blow and was forced off during his nation's World Cup semi-final defeat to Spain.