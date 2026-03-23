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William Saliba withdraws from France squad just a day after Arsenal's Carabao Cup final loss to Man City
Fitness blow for Les Bleus
Following a gruelling weekend at Wembley, the French Football Federation (FFF) confirmed that Saliba would play no part in the national team's prestigious friendlies against Brazil and Colombia. Despite finishing Arsenal’s cup final loss to City on Sunday, medical assessments revealed that the defender is struggling with "recurring pain in his left ankle". The FFF’s medical staff determined that the issue requires immediate treatment and a mandatory rest period of at least 10 days. As a result, Saliba will remain at London Colney for rehabilitation instead of joining Didier Deschamps’ 27-man squad for their North American tour.
A maiden call-up
The absence of Saliba paved the way for Lacroix to earn his first senior international recognition. The 25-year-old defender has been a standout performer for Oliver Glasner’s Palace this season, amassing 43 appearances across all competitions. His inclusion serves as a significant reward for his consistency in the Premier League and offers him a late opportunity to stake his claim for a place in France’s final World Cup squad this summer.
Lacroix gets his big chance
Saliba has been a regular fixture for France since making his debut against Ivory Coast in March 2022, accumulating 31 caps during that period. However, recurring injuries have occasionally hampered his momentum on the international stage. For Deschamps, these American friendlies serve as vital preparation for the 2026 World Cup, where France will compete in Group I alongside Norway and Senegal. With the tournament on the horizon, the coaching staff are keen to evaluate defensive depth, and Saliba’s withdrawal allows the technical team to observe Lacroix’s integration against elite South American opposition.
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France preparations for US tour continue
France will travel to face Brazil in Massachusetts on March 26 before meeting Colombia in Maryland three days later. These high-intensity fixtures will likely prove a baptism of fire for Lacroix, who must adapt quickly to Deschamps’ tactical demands. Success in these friendlies could see the Palace man leapfrog other fringe defenders in the pecking order as Les Bleus look to finalise their plans for global glory in North America.