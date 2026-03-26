Will Roma reunite Freuler and Gasperini? His contract with Bologna is expiring and the player is open to the move

The bond between 34-year-old Freuler and Gasperini goes beyond the pitch after six and a half years together. The Swiss player spoke about this ahead of the European clash against Roma, which they won 4–5 on aggregate over the two legs to reach the Europa League quarter-finals:

“I know by heart how he plays, even though he too has changed his style of football over the years. The foundation, however, is more or less always the same. I have a brilliant relationship with Gasperini both on and off the pitch. I also know his tactical adjustments inside out – whether he plays with three up front or with an extra midfielder – and the thoughts going through his mind.”