Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz is close to achieving a historic record in the World Cup, should he lead the Ghanaian national team in the upcoming edition, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Queiroz is not currently under contract with any national team, after his contract was terminated by mutual consent with the Oman Football Association last March.

However, the Portuguese coach has entered into negotiations with the Ghana Football Association to lead the “Black Stars” at the World Cup, succeeding Otto Addo, who was dismissed due to poor results.

That said, Queiroz is not the only candidate for the position; he is competing with his compatriots Fernando Santos and Paulo Bento.

Queiroz’s agent, Tadio Martins, told Kooora in statements last Friday: “There had been no communication from the Ghana Football Association during the past period, but today we received the first official call. We will see whether this project is suitable for us.”