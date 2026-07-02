AFP
Will he stay or go? Bayern's stance on Alphonso Davies' future revealed after German giants snap up young full-back Nathaniel Brown
The impact of Brown's arrival
The Bavarian giants are in the process of finalising a deal for Brown, with the defender already undergoing his medical in Munich. While the arrival of a new left-sided defender often signals the departure of an established star, the internal logic at Bayern appears to be driven by securing domestic talent rather than forcing an exit for Davies.
"Bayern want Nathaniel Brown not as a replacement for Davies, but because they consider him a great Bundesliga talent for the future. It was a case of having to sign the German now to avoid risking a Premier League club poaching the full-back," explained Bild reporter Christian Falk via his CFBayern Insider portal. Brown had previously been linked with interest from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.
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What now for Davies?
Despite the speculation surrounding a potential exit, the current trend suggests that the Canadian international is more likely to remain in Bavaria for the foreseeable future. Davies is currently under a long-term contract that runs until 2030, giving the club significant leverage in any negotiations regarding his services.
According to Falk, the club remains satisfied with the player's output when he is available for selection. "I believe he will stay at Bayern Munich, and the club has no problem with him staying. They know that he has a contract and that he is a very good player. The problem was never the quality of the Canadian international – it is his susceptibility to injury," Falk noted.
Fitness concerns vs tactical versatility
Injury issues have plagued Davies in recent seasons, most notably an ACL tear suffered in March 2025 that kept him out of 63 matches for both Bayern and Canada. This history of physical setbacks has been the primary concern for the Bayern hierarchy, rather than any dip in his tactical importance or technical ability on the pitch – and his ability to play multiple roles remains a key asset for the squad.
"Davies can occupy two or more positions, and Brown is even more versatile positionally. There is no clear reason to sell Davies, but should a really good offer come in, FC Bayern would consider it," Falk added.
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Canada set up World Cup clash with Morocco
Davies came off the bench as Canada secured their place in the World Cup round of 16 with a 1-0 win over South Africa. Canada will now face Morocco in the round of 16 on Saturday, with the winner set to meet either France or Paraguay in the quarter-finals.