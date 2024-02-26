Cristiano Ronaldo Nassr Shabab SPLGetty Images - Goal AR
Chris Burton

Will Cristiano Ronaldo be banned for crude response to Lionel Messi taunts? Saudi football federation launches investigation into Al-Nassr superstar's obscene gesture

Cristiano RonaldoSaudi Pro LeagueAl Nassr FCLionel MessiAl Shabab vs Al Nassr FCAl Shabab

An investigation has been opened into Cristiano Ronaldo’s supposedly obscene response to more 'Messi' taunts while in action for Al-Nassr.

  • All-time great in Saudi Pro League action
  • Responded to jibes from the crowd
  • Investigation opened by disciplinary committee

