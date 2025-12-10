Wilfried Zaha recalled to Ivory Coast squad for AFCON after two-year absence as Amad Diallo also makes cut - but Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe misses out

While Zaha’s name returns to the squad list, two other superstars have been left out. Nicolas Pepe, once Arsenal’s record signing and now at Villarreal, will not be travelling to Morocco. The 30-year-old has featured regularly in La Liga this term but missed international camps in November, and Fae has opted to move forward without him.

Meanwhile, Simon Adingra, whose assists in the 2023 AFCON final inspired the Ivory Coast to victory over Nigeria, is another notable omission. The 23-year-old has endured a frustrating start to the season with Sunderland, managing only nine appearances and four starts. Fae admitted that fierce competition for wide roles had left the Brighton academy graduate out of contention.

"Simon has faced fierce competition for his position," Fae said. "He's struggling to earn a starting spot (at his club, Sunderland). We had to do without his qualities when making our selection."

However, Manchester United star Amad Diallo is part of the 26-man squad. Amad is a regular starter under manager Ruben Amorim, and the forward has been rewarded for his consistency at Old Trafford. He has already made 14 appearances in the Premier League this season, including 13 starts, and has one goal and three assists to show for his efforts. The fixture against Bournemouth next Monday should be his last for the Red Devils before he joins his national team-mates for the AFCON. He could miss up to seven games for United, including one FA Cup fixture against Brighton and the Manchester derby on January 17, if the Ivory Coast compete in the final, scheduled a day later.

Meanwhile, Sebastien Haller, the match-winner in the 2024 final against Nigeria, is again part of the squad. The squad announcement also confirmed that defender Wilfried Singo will miss the tournament through injury, depriving Fae of another experienced option.

