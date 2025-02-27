Wilfried Zaha available for Charlotte FC's home opener against Atlanta United after the birth of his child

Taylor Banner/Charlotte FCSiddhant LazarWilfried Zaha available for Charlotte FC's home opener against Atlanta United after the birth of his childMajor League SoccerCharlotte FCThe Ivorian forward set to make his home debut after missing season opener because of the birth of his child.Zaha returns to the squad after the birth of his childCharlotte FC prepares for crucial match against Atlanta UnitedManager Smith confirmed Zaha's availability for the gameGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games nowArticle continues below