Wilfried Zaha Galatasaray 2023-24Getty
Richard Mills

Why Wilfried Zaha transfer is unlikely despite ‘in a heartbeat’ admission from Crystal Palace chairman – with Ivory Coast international enduring a difficult time at Galatasaray

Wilfried ZahaPremier LeagueCrystal PalaceGalatasarayMarc GuehiSuper LigTransfers

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has ruled out signing Wilfried Zaha this summer but admits he would bring the winger back "in a heartbeat".

  • Zaha left Palace for Galatasaray in 2023
  • Winger keen on Premier League move
  • Palace chairman rules out transfer return
