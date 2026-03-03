Why didn't Viktor Gyokeres make it at Brighton? How Arsenal's No.9 fell short during first Premier League stint

However, it was far too soon for that second assessment, as Gyokeres has proven since the turn of the year. The ex-Sporting CP frontman has eight goals from his last 15 matches, including a stunning brace in Arsenal's 4-1 derby win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Arteta calling his performance "incredible". After facing a barrage of criticism, Gyokeres is now playing a key role in the Gunners' quadruple quest, which is a testament to his strength of character.

Whether or not Gyokeres has properly turned a corner is very much up for debate, though. In Sunday's clash with Chelsea, he only managed one shot and 27 touches, losing possession 14 times as he struggled to make any sort of meaningful impact. For all the small improvements Gyokeres has made under Arteta, it is still too easy for the best teams to keep him quiet. He still, then, has much work to do to prove he belongs at the very highest level - a fact that, refreshingly, he seems to acknowledge.

"I can always improve things," he recently told The Athletic. "I am not a complete player and the best in every aspect. I think that is a good feeling to have as a footballer because you can always do better and always improve. I hope I will feel that all the time."

Much of the frustration among the Arsenal faithful stems from the false assumption that Gyokeres arrived at the Emirates as the finished article; a goal-scoring machine with the physicality needed to thrive in the Premier League. If they'd done some research into his past, more realistic expectations could have been set.

The only other time Gyokeres experienced life at a club in the English top-flight, he failed to make the grade. As he prepares to return to Brighton with the Gunners on Wednesday, GOAL looks back at Gyokeres' ill-fated three-year spell at the Amex Stadium...