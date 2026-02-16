(C)Getty Images
'That's why players don't sign for them!' - Ex-Marseille star says 'fear' and 'negativity' holding club back after Roberto De Zerbi and director Medhi Benatia step down
Marseille plunged into turmoil as leaders exit
Following a humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Paris Saint-Germain, the club have been forced to navigate the departures of two key figures. Manager Roberto De Zerbi left his post earlier in the week, and Sunday saw the official exit of director of football Medhi Benatia. Amidst this backdrop of instability, angry supporters recently stormed the presidential suites at the stadium, demanding accountability for a season that is rapidly spiralling out of control.
Rami exposes the mentality crisis
Rami, who represented Marseille between 2017 and 2019, believes the problems at the Velodrome are deeply psychological. Speaking as a consultant for Ligue 1+, the veteran defender explained that the pressure of playing for such an emotionally charged club often becomes a burden rather than a boost. "Sometimes even, to be honest, we play with fear, even when we win," Rami admitted when reflecting on the current squad's inability to see out games. He suggested that the weight of expectation has created a self-fulfilling prophecy of failure during matches.
"And we start to think negatively, saying to ourselves 'well, we're winning 2-0 but if we concede one, we're cooked.' It’s serious to think like that," Rami continued. He argued that this pervasive anxiety is a primary reason why Marseille struggles in the transfer market. "That's why there are sometimes players who don't sign for Marseille, because they are afraid. You have to have a mental of steel to take on this magnificent club," he added.
The fallout of De Zerbi's departure
The recent chaos follows the acrimonious exit of De Zerbi, whose tenure was marked by tactical innovation but also extreme dressing-room tension. Reports have emerged detailing the Italian’s brutal treatment of defender Amir Murillo, who was reportedly told he had no future at the club during a heated video review session. This confrontational style, while intended to raise standards, appears to have backfired, leaving a squad that Rami describes as playing with a lack of confidence and a sense of impending doom.
Transitioning into the post-De Zerbi era has proven difficult. Currently, the team is being led by interim coach Pancho Abardonado, supported by Romain Ferrier. However, the temporary coaching staff were unable to prevent the collapse against Strasbourg. Despite taking a commanding lead through Mason Greenwood and Amine Gouiri, the team folded in the final twenty minutes. Sebastian Nanasi sparked the comeback before a 97th-minute penalty from Joaquín Panichelli silenced the home crowd and reinforced the "negativity" Rami warned about.
The exit of Medhi Benatia
Compounding the misery for Marseille fans was the news that Benatia has vacated his role as director of football. Having only taken the position in January 2025, his departure leaves a massive void in the club's sporting direction. Benatia’s exit is seen as a side-effect of the wider "crispations" within the club's hierarchy and a growing sense of injustice regarding how the project has been managed under owner Frank McCourt. Without a permanent manager or a sporting director, Marseille are effectively rudderless heading into a crucial period of the season.
As the search for stability continues, the words of Rami serve as a stark reminder of the hurdles any new appointment will face. Changing the tactical setup may be the easy part; the real challenge lies in eradicating the fear that seems to have gripped the dressing room. Until Marseille can provide a stable environment where players are not "afraid" to pull on the famous white shirt, even the most talented squads may continue to crumble under the intense pressure of the Velodrome.
