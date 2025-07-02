Why do none of Europe's top clubs want to sign Victor Osimhen?

The Nigeria international was expected to join 'Real Madrid, PSG or some Premier League team', but he's once again stuck in limbo

Victor Osimhen's time in Turkey couldn't have gone much better from a sporting perspective. The Nigerian scored 37 times in 41 appearances across all competitions as Galatasaray won a domestic double.

Usually, Europe's top clubs would be queuing up sign such a prolific No.9, particularly as there are so few proven goal-scorers on the market right now - and yet, at the time of writing, only Al-Hilal have expressed concrete interest in acquiring the Napoli-owned attacker, with the Saudi Arabian outfit willing to make him one of the highest-paid players on the planet.

So, what on earth is going on with Osimhen? Why is a world-class forward who dreamed of playing in the Premier League seemingly left with no other option but to move to the Middle East? And why is he still so reluctant to do so? GOAL attempts to get to the bottom of the curious case of Victor Osimhen...